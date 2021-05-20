28m ago
Marlies end AHL season with win over Belleville Senators
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Gordie Green scored his first American Hockey League goal and Kalle Kossila had three assists as the Toronto Marlies ended their season with a 6-3 win over the Belleville Senators on Thursday.
Jeremy McKenna had a goal and an assist for the Marlies, who finished the season fourth in the five-team Canadian division at 16-17-2.
Pavel Gogolev, Justin Brazeau, Filip Kral and Scott Sabourin, into an empty net, also scored for Toronto. Tyler Gaudet added two assists.
Cole Cassels and Parker Kelly had a goal and an assist each and Cody Goloubef also scored for the Senators, who had an eight-game winning streak ended and finished third in the division at 18-16-1.
Veini Vehviläinen made 36 saves for Toronto, while Kevin Mandolese stopped 21 shots for the Senators.
The Laval Rocket finished first in the Canadian Division at 23-9-4. The teams will not be participating in a post-season due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.