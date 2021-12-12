Marlies concede five goals for second straight game in loss to Bruins

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Oskar Steen scored twice to power the Providence Bruins past the Toronto Marlies 5-1 in the American Hockey League Sunday.

Cameron Hughes, Justin Brazeau and Eduards Tralmaks also scored for the Bruins (10-6-4) while Nick Wolff and Jack Studnicka had two assists apiece.

Troy Grosenick stopped 28 pucks for Providence, which won its second in a row.

Bobby McMann scored shorthanded for Toronto's only goal of the game. Joseph Woll blocked 36-of-41 shots in defeat for the Marlies (10-8-2).

The Bruins outshot the Marlies 41-29.

Toronto has lost two in a row after dropping a 5-4 decision against the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.