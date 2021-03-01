The American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies named Rich Clune the franchise's ninth captain on Monday.

Clune, 33, is in his sixth season with the team.

“Rich has been an integral member of our leadership group for the past six seasons,” Marlies general manager Laurence Gilman said in a statement. “From his first day with our organization, Rich’s strong character, positive mindset and unwavering leadership has made him an exceptional member of our team. His influence has touched each and every Marlies graduate and he continues to inspire our young players on and off the ice. We are excited to see Rich continue to develop, and along with our leadership group, provide invaluable support and guidance.”

A native of Toronto, Clune was a third-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting.

He appeared in 139 NHL games over five seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

In 172 regular season games with the Marlies, Clune has 20 goals and 25 assists and was a member of the 2018 Calder Cup-winning team.