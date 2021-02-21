CALGARY — Toronto Marlies forwards Tyler Gaudet and Hudson Elynuik each scored a goal and an assist in a 7-1 demolishing of the Stockton Heat in Calgary Sunday afternoon.

The Marlies scored seven goals before the Heat scored their lone point of the game past the midway point of the third period.

Scott Pooley, Kenny Agostino, Richard Clune, Teemu Kivihalme, and Justin Brazeau also scored for the Marlies (3-2-0-0).

Luke Philp netted the only goal for Stockton (0-1-0-0).

Toronto goalie Andrew D'Agostino was nearly perfect in net for the Marlies, making 31 saves on 32 shots.

Garret Sparks and Dustin Wolf both combined for 23 saves in the loss.

The Marlies played their first four games of the season against the Manitoba Moose, splitting the series with their fellow Canadian Division opponent.

Stockton, meanwhile, played their first game of the season Sunday. The Heat are the minor league affiliate of the Calgary Flames.

While normally based in California, they will spend this season at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary as part of the Canadian Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021.