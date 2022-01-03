Marlies score three first-period goals en route to victory over Senators

TORONTO — Ryan Chyzowski, Bobby McMann and Mac Hollowell scored first-period goals to pace the Toronto Marlies to a 4-2 win over the Belleville Senators in American Hockey League action Monday.

Joseph Blandisi had the other goal for Toronto (12-10-1-1).

Parker Kelly and Rourke Chartier scored for Belleveille (12-13-0-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2022.