Jordan Morris is Major League Soccer's 2019 Comeback Player of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Seattle Sounders and United States forward missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL and returned with a 10-goal, seven-assist performance this past season.

Toronto native and Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye narrowly finished as runner-up.

Morris, a Seattle native, becomes the third Sounder to win the award, following Clint Dempsey (2017) and Eddie Johnson (2012).

Internationally, Morris has two goals and five assists in 12 matches in 2019 for the USMNT.

He notched a hat-trick in the Sounders' 4-3 extra-time win over FC Dallas in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs last weekend.

Morris won the award with just over 28.23 per cent of the vote, while Kaye finished at 24.5 per cent. Philadelphia Union's Kacper Przybylko finished in third at 8.36 percent.

Voting is divided among players, club technical staffs and the media.