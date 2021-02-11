Minnesota point guard Marcus Carr's standout season has led the 21-year-old Toronto native to a spot on the Naismith Trophy midseason team.

The trophy is an annual award handed out to the top male and female collegiate players by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Past winners include Bill Walton, Cheryl Miller, David Robinson, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan and Kevin Durant.

Dayton forward and now New York Knicks player Obi Toppin was 2020's male recipient, while Oregon standout and 2020 WNBA Draft first overall selection Sabrina Ionescu claimed the women's prize.

A junior, Carr is averaging 19.9 points on .424 shooting, 5.4 assists and 4.1 boards over 35.2 minutes a night this season.

Also named to the team are Iowa's Luka Garza, Kofi Cockburn of Illinois and Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs.

Ten semifinalists from the group will be selected on March 4.