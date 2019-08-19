Yet another crash at Pocono means it's time for IndyCar to reconsider its annual stop at the Long Pond, PA racetrack, says Robert Wickens.

A five-car collision during the opening lap of Sunday's race sent Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist to the hospital almost a year to the date that a crash there paralyzed the Toronto-born driver from the waist down.

"How many times do we have to go through the same situation before we can all accept that an IndyCar should not race at Pocono?" Wickens tweet. "It's just a toxic relationship and maybe it's time to consider a divorce. I'm very relieved (to my knowledge) that everyone is okay from that scary crash."

Toronto-born driver James Hinchcliffe was also involved in the crash, but was uninjured.

Rosenqvist, 27, was subsequently released from a local hospital and is not expected to miss any time.

"Just got cleared from the hospital," Rosenqvist tweeted. "Definitely feel lucky escaping without any serious injuries after visiting the catch fence there."

Jonathan Power was the winner of Sunday's rain-shortened ABC Supply 500 at the raceway.

On top of the annual IndyCar Race, Pocono plays host to the NASCAR Pocono 400 every June, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250.

In 2015, British IndyCar driver Justin Wilson was killed at Pocono after being struck by debris from race leader Sage Karam's crash.

On Sunday, Karam also tweeted support for cancelling the race there.

"Never a good feeling when you see something like that, especially when it's your brothers," Karam wrote. "Think the answer is clear that we should not be here. In my opinion, that question was answered a while ago."