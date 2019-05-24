TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open will return to St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto in 2020 and 2024.

Golf Canada confirmed the Stanley Thompson-designed course in the west end of the city will host the PGA Tour event for the sixth time from June 8-14, 2020. St. George's most recently hosted in 2010.

Islington Golf Club will be the practice facility for the event, just like in 2010.

Hamilton Golf and Country Club hosts this year's tournament next month. The event will move up to June from July for the first time this year.

"We are delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response from the membership at both Islington Golf Club and St. George's in partnering with us to welcome our national men's open championship back to the heart of Toronto," Laurence Applebaum, CEO of Golf Canada, said in a statement.