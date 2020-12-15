The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed Canadian defensive back Matthew Boateng.

The 24-year-old from Ajax, Ont., had eight defensive tackles and one special teams tackle over 12 games in his rookie 2019 season.

Boateng, a second-round pick in the 2019 CFL draft, spent his collegiate career at Kansas, Arizona Western College and Fresno State.

Toronto also extended the contracts of American running back AJ Oullette, Canadian offensive lineman Eric Starczala, American defensive back Ermon Lane, American defensive lineman Julian McCleod and American linebacker Jason Beck.

Ouellette joined Toronto in September 2019 and went on to play in three games down the stretch, rushing for a total of 114 yards with a touchdown reception in Week 20.

The Argos released Canadian defensive back Dondre Wright, American offensive lineman Randy Richards, American linebacker Kennan Gilchrist and American defensive linemen Prince Unaegbu and Whitney Richardson.