Tottenham Hotspur and England defender Danny Rose sounded off on Monday about plans to restart the Premier League season as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.

Rose, on loan at Newcastle, spoke candidly in an Instagram Live Q&A with fans.

"It's a f---ing joke, I'm not even going to lie," Rose said. "The government is saying bring football back because it's going to boost the nation's morale, I don't give a f--- about the nation's morale."

The 29-year-old Rose says the very idea of playing football while people are dying is ridiculous.

"People's lives are at risk, you know what I mean?" Rose said. "Football shouldn't even be spoken about coming back until the numbers have dropped massively. It's bulls---."

On Monday, the British government announced that high-level sport can return behind closed doors as soon as June 1, but Rose says the announcement is irrelevant to the reality of the situation.

"I listened to the announcement yesterday, no football until June 1st or something, I don't even pay attention to any of that," Rose said. "I'm sad that people are getting sick and being affected. Football should be the last of things that need to be sorted."

Rose has made a combined 19 appearances across all competitions for Spurs and Toon this season.