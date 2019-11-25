Jose Mourinho says as fond as he is of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he has no intentions of bringing him to Tottenham Hotspur.

Following Spurs' 3-2 win over West Ham on the weekend, Mourinho said a reunion with the free-agent hitman doesn't make any sense.

"[An] amazing player, amazing guy, but I would say no chance," Mourinho said of the player he coached at both Inter and Manchester United. "We have the best striker in England. It doesn't make sense to sign him when we have Harry Kane."

Ibrahimovic, 38, is out of contract as of last week, finishing up a two-year stint with the LA Galaxy with whom he scored 52 times in 56 appearances.

The former Sweden international is widely expected to return to Europe and has been attached to a host of clubs including Napoli and Bologna, as well as potential returns to former clubs United and Inter.

A native of Malmo, Ibrahimovic has also played for Ajax, Juventus, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain over his decorated senior career that has spanned over two decades.