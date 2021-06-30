Tottenham Hotspur's long search for a new manager is finally over.

Spurs announced Nuno Espirito Santo as their new boss on Wednesday. The appointment of the former Wolves gaffer comes after weeks of negotiations, near-deals and rejections with and from the likes of Antonio Conte, Pablo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso.

The 47-year-old Nuno joins the club on a deal through 2023.

Nuno stepped down from the Molineux job at the end of this past season after four years that saw him bring Wolves to the Premier League and earn back-to-back seventh-place finishes and European football.

"We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process," club chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement. "I’ve spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football and [director of football] Fabio [Patrici] and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special.”

Espirito Santo, who also managed at Osasuna, Dynamo Moscow and Porto, says he's looking forward to getting started.

“When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy," Nuno said. "It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work. We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”

Spurs finished seventh in the table last season, five points adrift of Chelsea in fourth for the final Champions League place. Spurs will compete in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

The club had been without a permanent manager since the sacking of Jose Mourinho in April.