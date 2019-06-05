Eriksen: 'I might want to try something new'

Tottenham Hotspur and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen admitted on Wednesday that a change of scenery could be enticing, but he didn't close the door on extending his Spurs stay.

"I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new," the 27-year-old told Danish magazine Ekstra Bladet. "I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham. But in football you do not know when clarification comes. It can happen any time."

Eriksen, who joined Eriksen from Ajax in 2013, has one year remaining on his current deal and wouldn't rule out an extension, but noted that there were conditions.

"If nothing pops up that is more exciting, then why not stay in Tottenham?" Eriksen said. "If I then sign a new contract, it depends on the conditions."

Eriksen has made 276 appearances for the club over the past six seasons, scoring 66 times.

He was a key player in Spurs' run to the Champions League Final where they fell 2-0 to Liverpool last weekend.

Eriksen has in the past been linked to Manchester United and Real Madrid.