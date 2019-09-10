Tottenham Hotspur will be without the services of newly signed midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for six weeks with a hip injury picked up on international duty.

Lo Celso was injured during Argentina's 0-0 friendly with Chile last Friday.

The 23-year-old was signed on a season-long loan from La Liga side Real Betis with an option to buy at season's end.

Lo Celso has appeared in three matches for Spurs so far this year, all as a substitute.

Spurs, currently ninth in the table, return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to Crystal Palace. They will then travel to Greece for a Wednesday date with Olympiacos in the Champions League.