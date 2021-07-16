Nuno Espirito Santo said on Friday that he intends to speak with captain Harry Kane as soon as he returns to the club after being given time off following Euro 2020, but the newly appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager says that the England striker remains a Spurs player right now.

The 27-year-old Kane has reportedly been given a gentleman's agreement by the club that he can leave it during the transfer window.

"Harry is our player - period," Nuno said at his first press conference as Spurs manager. "No need to talk about anything else, I am looking forward to him joining the group. Harry is one of the best players in the world. That is all I need to say."

Manchester City has been widely expected to pursue Kane this summer, but have yet to offer a formal bid.

Having started all seven of England's matches at Euro 2020, Kane will not be rushed back into training.

"What I wish is for Harry to recover well, to have a good rest and when he arrives he will feel that every one of us needs to commit themselves to becoming better," Nuno said. "We are very ambitious people. We want to do it well. We count on Harry on that."

A native of London, Kane is a product of the Spurs academy. In 242 Premier League appearances across 11 seasons, Kane has 166 goals, the seventh-most in league history.

Spurs, who finished seventh in the table last season, kick off their 2021-2022 Premier League campaign on August 15 with a visit from defending champions City.