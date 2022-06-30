A busy transfer window for Tottenham Hotspur continued on Thursday with news of the imminent arrival of Richarlison.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports Spurs have agreed a fee for the Brazil forward with Everton believed to be over £50 million. Personal terms have been agreed and the deal could be finalized by the end of the day.

Richarlison, 25, joined the Toffees in 2018 in a £50 million move from Watford. He made 30 league appearances last season, scoring 10 goals. Richarlison has 43 total goals across five Premier League seasons with the Hornets and Everton.

Internationally, Richarlison has been capped 36 times by the Selecao and was a part of Brazil's 2019 Copa America-winning side, as well as the team that won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

When the deal is completed, Richarlison will become Antonio Conte's fourth major signing of the transfer window with Spurs already having secured the services of Croatia winger Ivan Perisic on a free from Inter, goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free from Southampton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma in a £30 million move from Brighton.