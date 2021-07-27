1h ago
Spurs sell Alderweireld to Qatari club
Nuno Espirito Santo continued to shape his Tottenham Hotspur squad on Tuesday with the sale of Toby Alderweireld to Qatari side Al-Duhail. The 32-year-old Belgium defender had been with the club since 2015.
TSN.ca Staff
Nuno Espirito Santo continued to shape his Tottenham Hotspur squad on Tuesday with the sale of Toby Alderweireld to Qatari side Al-Duhail.
The 32-year-old Belgium defender had been with the club since 2015.
Six years of support, thank you 🤍 pic.twitter.com/i8otBw8yXf— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) July 27, 2021
A native of Antwerp, Alderweireld made 174 league appearances for Spurs over six seasons since a move from Atletico. Much of his time with the club was spent as a partner to countryman Jan Vertonghen, who left Spurs last season, in central defence.
Internationally, Alderweireld has been capped 113 times by Belgium and was a member of the Red Devils' Euro 2020 squad.
Al-Duhail is a seven-time winner of the Qatar Stars League and is managed by former France international Sabri Lamouchi, who previously managed Nottingham Forest and the Cote d'Ivoire national team.