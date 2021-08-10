TORONTO — The $1-million Queen's Plate remains very much on Oaks winner Munnyfor Ro's radar.

Trainer Kevin Attard said the three-year-old filly is being pointed towards the opening jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown slated to be run Aug. 22 at Woodbine Racetrack.

Munnyfor Ro is coming off a 1 1/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks on Aug. 1.

Attard said the horse came out of the Oaks well and running in the 1 1/4-mile Plate remains a distinct possibility.

If the decision is made to enter Munnyfor Ro into the Plate, the horse's connections will have to pay a $25,000 supplemental fee.