The January transfer window slams shut at 6pm ET as European teams scramble to add new signings for title pushes, races for European places and to stave off relegation. You can expect a flurry of activity between now and the end of the day. Keep up to date with the latest news and rumours.

Costa to join Galaxy

It's not a Deadline Day signing per se, but it's a significant move nonetheless.

The LA Galaxy are finalizing a deal to sign Brazilian winger Douglas Costa, per source.



Costa, 31, will be the club's third DP. He's made 31 apps with Brazilian national team, has featured for the likes of Bayern, Juventus and more in hugely successful career. pic.twitter.com/1wsD2f4i1I — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 31, 2022

Tom Bogert reports the LA Galaxy is set to sign Brazil winger Douglas Costa from Juventus.

The 31-year-old Costa would be a Designated Player, joining Kevin Cabral and Javier Hernandez.

Currently on loan with Brazilian side Gremio, Costa has also played for Shakhtar Donetsk and Bayern Munich.

Capped 31 times by Brazil, Costa has won 11 league titles in Europe.

Aubameyang Barca move collapses...for now

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's lifeline away from Arsenal has seemed to collapse for the time being.

Guillem Balague reports the loan move to Barcelona has fallen apart over negotiations between the two teams.

Balague notes that Barca is expect to continue to push for the move before the window closes.

Bello headed to Bundesliga

Another member of the USMNT is headed to Germany.

Arminia Biefeld are set to announce the signing of USMNT left back George Bello from Atlanta United. Deal completed and sealed. 🇺🇸🇩🇪 #DeadlineDay #AtlantaUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Fabrizio Romano reports Arminia Bielefeld is set to sign left-back George Bello from Atlanta United.

Bello, 22, has been capped six times by the USMNT after coming up through the Atlanta academy.

Bello will join Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Ricardo Pepi as Germany-based USMNT regulars.

No Barca move for Tagliafico

Nicolas Tagliafico isn't headed to Camp Nou.

DEFINITIEF: Nicolas Tagliafico maakt (morrend) seizoen af bij #Ajax https://t.co/MaWsHpKBpN — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) January 31, 2022

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij confirms the Argentina defender's "dream move" to Barcelona won't be happening because Ajax wanted a permanent transfer, while Barca only wanted a loan deal because of their rather nebulous financial situation that seems to change by the day.

Tagliafico, 29, has spent the past five seasons in Amsterdam and has won a pair of Eredivisie titles with Ajax.

Internationally, he's been capped 37 times and was a member of Argentina's 2021 Copa America-winning side.

Kulusevski, Betancur sign for Spurs

It's not only outgoing players for Tottenham on Deadline Day.

Juventus confirmed on Monday morning that both Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Betancur have signed for Spurs with former Juve manager Antonio Conte getting back a couple of his favourite options in London.

UFFICIALE | Rodrigo #Bentancur passa al Tottenham @SpursOfficial.



Grazie di tutto e buona fortuna, Rodrigo 💪🏻 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022

Terms of the transfers were not announced.

UFFICIALE | Dejan #Kulusevski passa al Tottenham @SpursOfficial.



Grazie di tutto e buona fortuna, Dejan 🏹 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022

A Uruguay international, Betancur made 133 appearances over five seasons for Juve after a move from Boca Juniors in 2017.

He won three Scudetti and two Coppa Italia titles over his time in Torino.

Kulusevski, 21, was a product of the Atalanta academy. The Sweden winger joined the Bianconeri in January of 2020 and was a member of Sweden's Euro squad last summer.

Everton to sign Alli

As mentioned previously, the only way for Everton to sign Dele Alli would be on a permanent and that's exactly what's happening, according to multiple reports.

Dele Alli move to Everton from Tottenham agreed. Set to be an initial free transfer with Everton paying £10m once he has played 20 games. Two and a half year deal #efc #thfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 31, 2022

The Daily Telegraph's Matt Law notes the breakdown of the fees is a little out of the ordinary.

The transfer will be a free one, but a £10 million payment will be required once Alli hits the 20-game mark with the team.

Once an England regular, the Milton Keynes native hasn't been capped since 2019. Could the Toffees move rejuvenate Alli's international career ahead of this fall's World Cup and force his name back into consideration for Gareth Southgate?

Zakaria joins Juventus

Dennis Zakaria is headed to Serie A.

Borussia Monchengladbach confirmed on Monday that the 25-year-old Switzerland midfielder had signed for Juventus.

✅ Denis Zakaria has completed a move to @juventusfcen following a successful medical in Turin this morning.



Grazie di tutto e in bocca al lupo per il futuro, @Deniszakaria8! 🐎💚#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/N4NgU6beed — Gladbach (@borussia_en) January 31, 2022

The Geneva-born Zakaria had made 125 Bundesliga appearances for Gladbach over five seasons following a move from Young Boys.

Internationally, Zakaria has been capped 40 times and was a member of the Switzerland squad at last summer's Euro 2020.

Lingard wants out

After starring in the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, England forward Jesse Lingard was persuaded to remain at boyhood club Manchester United with the promise of a bigger role this season. That promise has gone unrealized and the 29-year-old academy product wants to play the remaining six months of his contract elsewhere.

Jesse Lingard wants to leave Man United, he told Ralf Rangnick again today during face to face meeting. West Ham and Newcastle still keen on signing him. Up to Man United now. 🔴 #DeadlineDay



One to watch in the last hours, again. #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Fabrizio Romano reports Lingard once again asked interim manager Ralf Rangnick for a move on Monday.

A loan approach from Newcastle was rejected last week, but the Magpies remain interested, as does West Ham.

Lingard has only made nine league appearance this season for the Red Devils, scoring twice.

Ramsey to Rangers on loan

Aaron Ramsey's Serie A appears to be at its end

Juventus has allowed the 31-year-old Wales midfielder to join Scottish champions Rangers on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy.

Aaron Ramsey from Juventus to Rangers, done deal and here we go! Agreement on loan with buy option. Ramsey will sign in the coming hours. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤝 #Rangers



Rangers will cover part of Ramsey’s salary. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/c4xEiZKcHQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

The Cardiff City academy product joined the Bianconeri in 2019 on a free transfer from Arsenal. His playing time has been infrequent this season and a move to the Scottish Premiership will allow Ramsey to get in more game time as Wales makes a push for the 2022 World Cup.

He finishes his stint in Italy with 49 league appearances over three seasons.

Lampard's Alli complications

New Everton manager Frank Lampard already has Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek arriving from Manchester United on loan and he'd like to also bring England midfielder Dele Alli to Goodison Park, but there's just one problem.

Everton's hopes of signing Dele Alli complicated by the fact it would have to be a permanent deal because their loan quota is taken up by Donny van de Beek and Anward El Ghazi, an acquisition from the closing days of the Rafa Benitez era who has yet to play for the club. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 31, 2022

As Phil McNulty notes, with the additions of van de Beek and fellow Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi, signed from Aston Villa last week on loan, the Toffees have hit their loan quota, meaning that Alli's move from Tottenham Hotspur would have to be a permanent transfer.

Whether or not Everton would be able to complete that - or even if they would be interested in doing so - before the window closes remains to be seen.

Alli, 25, is in his seventh season with Spurs. He has made 10 league appearances this season, scoring once.

Aubameyang having Camp Nou medical

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Arsenal exit looked likely after the 32-year-old striker was stripped of the captain's armband in December for disciplinary reasons and now it's coming closer to fruition.

BBC Sport reports the Gabon international is having a medical at Barcelona ahead of a loan move.

Aubameyang passing his medical is not a given. He was dismissed from the Africa Cup of Nations early because "lesions" were detected on his heart following a bout of COVID-19.

Born in France, Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 in a £56 million transfer, then a club record.

The 2019 Premier League Golden Boot winner, Aubameyang has scored 68 league goals in 128 appearances.