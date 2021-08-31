The European transfer deadline is set for 11pm et on Tuesday and a flurry of action is expected prior to the window slamming shut. Keep up with the latest news and rumours with TSN.ca's blog.

Update on Mendes

It doesn't appear that Nuno Mendes will be headed to the Premier League.

Nuno Mendes is really close to join Paris Saint-Germain, personal terms agreed with Portuguese left back. Manchester City will not pay €40m. PSG working to complete the deal. 🇵🇹 #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Portugal left-back has agreed to personal terms with PSG as the club now attempts to iron out a transfer with Porto.

Nelson joins Feyenoord on loan

Reiss Nelson is on his way to the Eredivisie.

Arsenal announced on Tuesday that the 21-year-old winger is joining Feyenoord on loan.

This will be the England under-21's second loan spell away from the club. Nelson appeared in 23 Bundesliga matches for Hoffenheim during 2018-2019.

The London-born Nelson has made 23 league appearances for the Gunners over four seasons.

United confirm James departure

Manchester United have confirmed that Dan James is on his way to Leeds.

James finishes his United career with nine goals in 74 appearances across all competitions from 2019 to this past Sunday.

Saul attached to Chelsea

There had been talk all summer of Saul Niguez's exit from Atletico and a move to the Premier League, but nothing ever materialized.

Now BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports that Chelsea could make a late move for the Spain midfielder.

Saul Niguez to Chelsea may happen https://t.co/9V12ng44cc via @BBCSport — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 31, 2021

Saul, 26, has been with Atleti since jumping to the team academy from Real Madrid in 2008. He's made 340 appearances for the reigning La Liga champions over 10 seasons with the senior side.

Manchester United had also been attached to Saul earlier in the window.

Mendes available for a late move?

Could Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes be on his way out of Sporting?

Sporting are open to sell Nuno Mendes in the next few hours. His agent Miguel Pinho has been in touch with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in the last minutes. 🔴🇵🇹 #PSG #MCFC



Sporting want €40m to complete the deal today. Let’s see what happens. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Fabrizio Romano reports that the team is open to moving the 19-year-old defender in the final hours of the window with his agent speaking with both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The team will reportedly be seeking a transfer fee in the range of €40 million.

A product of the Sporting academy, Mendes signed a new deal with the club at the end of 2020 that increased his buyout clause to €70 million.

Sevilla not budging on Kounde?

Chelsea's sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham over the weekend was expected to pave the way for the Blues to buy Zouma's France teammate Jules Kounde, but those plans have appeared to hit a snag.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi had a press conference earlier on Tuesday in which he called the team's offers for the 22-year-old defender "unsatisfactory."

"The only formal offer from Chelsea came last Wednesday," Monchi said. "We weren't satisfied with the offer, and it was linked to Chelsea selling a player. It was a decent fee but it didn't meet our criteria. "We haven't spoken with Chelsea since Friday night."

Monchi did concede, however, that Kounde was interested in the move to London.

Leeds complete James move

Leeds United's long pursuit of Dan James has finally come to a successful end.

The Wales winger has passed his medical and will be officially unveiled by the club later on Tuesday after his move from Manchester United.

Daniel James has also signed his contract with Leeds United to join the club on a permanent move from Manchester United. Done deal and confirmed. 🔴 #LUFC #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

James had come close to signing for Leeds from Swansea City in 2019, but after the move collapsed, he signed for the Red Devils. With the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, he's become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

The deal for James is believed to have cost Leeds up to £30 million, which represents a tidy profit for the Red Devils. United paid £15 million for the player in his sale from the Swans.

No shirt number yet for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as a Manchester United player for the second time on Tuesday, but conspicuously absent from his presentation was his shirt number.

His famous No. 7 is currently held by Edinson Cavani and he's reportedly willing to give it up, but it will take special dispensation from the Premier League for that to happen. With Dan James moving to Leeds, the No. 21 is now open, which is the number Cavani wears for Uruguay.

Should Ronaldo be unable to take back No. 7, there is some thought that the 36-year-old Portugal captain could choose the No. 28, which was the shirt number he wore when he broke into the Sporting first team in 2002.