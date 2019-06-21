Lethbridge, Alberta— It hasn’t taken Travis Trace long to adapt to the professional game. In fact, it took the 23-year old almost no time at all.

Ten rounds into his professional career, you would think the opening-round 63 he fired on Thursday/Friday (due to the lightning shortened first round) at the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open would be the low round of his young career.

No, that would be incorrect, due to the 62 the University of North Florida alum shot in round three of the Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist a few short weeks ago en route to a T6 finish.

However, what he didn’t do at that event in Victoria, or even in his life for that matter, was post a nine-hole score of 28.

With seven birdies on his back nine on Friday, Trace signed a scorecard with that back-nine score.

“I just blitzed the back nine, I was on a bit of a heater,” said Trace.

Due to the lightning shortened first round, the Jacksonville, Florida native didn’t have much time to reminisce on his accomplishment; under an hour later he had a peg in the ground to start his second round.

Six birdies and an eagle later, Trace found himself as the leader by two, firing rounds of 63 and 65.

“Everything was feeling really good and the putter was rolling well,” said Trace following his second round. “It got a little windy during the round, but I was doing everything pretty well, so I stayed pretty confident and had a solid day.”

Towards the end of Trace’s round the skies started to darken and the wind came up, tormenting players attempting to complete their rounds into the evening.

“It was getting nasty out there and we were rushing to finish those last few holes,” said Trace. “It was nice to get it done and then just wait for the tee time tomorrow.”

Entering the day, the entire field was facing an uphill battle trying to catch Will Gordon, who posted a course-record setting 60 on Thursday.

“That tells you that you can go low, but I wasn’t thinking I had to get close to 11-under in one round, that’s an incredible round and I was lucky to get somewhat close,” said Trace. “I know there is a lot of golf left, so I just took it one shot at a time.”