Marc Trestman is done in Toronto.

The Argonauts fired their 43rd head coach in franchise history on Saturday following a rough 4-14 season that has the Argos in last place in the CFL heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Toronto dropped their season finale to the Ottawa Redblacks, 24-9, on Friday night.

The team will look for a new coach under the guidance of general manager Jim Popp, who remains with the Argos after joining the team alongside Trestman ahead of the 2017 season.

The firing comes a year after Trestman guided the Argos to their 17th Grey Cup in just his first season with the club. Toronto only had a 9-9 regular season record last season, but upset the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders in the playoffs to capture the title.

The 62-year-old posted a 15-23 record over two seasons in Toronto.

Before Toronto, Trestman spent five years coaching the Montreal Alouettes where he appeared in three Grey Cups, winning back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. The Minnesota native left Montreal in 2012 and spent the next two seasons coaching the NFL's Chicago Bears where he went 13-19 before being fired in 2014.