Tasked with replacing former Most Outstanding Player Mike Reilly at quarterback this off-season, the Edmonton Eskimos did a solid job in landing free agent Trevor Harris.

Harris spent the last three years with the Ottawa Redblacks, winning a Grey Cup as a part-time starter in 2016 and leading the team to a Grey Cup appearance as a full-time starter last season. Harris was one of just four QBs to throw for 5,000 yards last season and was generally considered one of the top free agents on the market, right behind Reilly.

Head coach Jason Maas, who just missed coaching Harris in Ottawa but spent three seasons as his QB coach with the Toronto Argonauts, said he’s confident Harris will fit into the team’s offence.

"Everybody that I've been around that's been really successful puts the time in and Trevor is one of those guys,” Maas said, per The Canadian Press. “He'll understand our offence as well as anybody on our team, he's been in this [league] for eight years. That's a lot of experience.”

Harris spent the first four years of his CFL career in Toronto, learning from Ricky Ray the first three seasons before playing the majority of games his fourth season. Then he signed with the Redblacks where he split time with Henry Burris the first year before taking behind centre full time in Year 2.

The 33-year-old said he’s knows how to take over and fill big shoes.

"I focus on leading my teammates, loving my teammates and doing everything I can do to be the best guy I can be for them," Harris said, per The Canadian Press. "We've just got to make sure we do everything we can to wrap our arms around each other and grow together and we’ll maximize our potential."

Harris wasn’t the only big name free agent Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland brought in over the winter. Other signings include receivers DaVaris Daniels and Greg Ellingson, one of Harris’ favourite targets in Ottawa, left tackle SirVincent Rogers, an entirely new linebacking corps in Jovan Santos-Knox, Larry Dean and Don Unamba, and defensive back Anthony Orange. Rogers has since been lost indefinitely with a torn triceps.

After missing the playoffs last year for the first time in five seasons, Sunderland is hoping this major renovation project can lead to success.

