Early reaction to the Canadian Football League's announcement on exploring opportunities with the XFL was mixed among two veteran quarterbacks on Wednesday.

"Anything that can help grow the game I'm all for... along with gambling on games and fantasy," Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris told TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

“Dwayne Johnson has history so I think he respects CFL," BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly added. "I don’t know how serious talks are or to what capacity the partnership would be...but anything that makes our league more secure would be a good thing, I would think."

Harris, however, also expressed concern from the league moving away from a three-down format.

"There's been the USFL, UFL... how many (after the NFL)? (The) CFL has been around for 100+ years because it's unique. It's unique. It's a privilege to be a part of the OG league."

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, however, was more focused on the immediate future of the league.

"(The Rock) has brand...right now I'm worried about the season," Collaros said. "We're 10 weeks out from reporting to camp. Not sure what's going on"

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ owner Bob Young put out a statement in response to such concerns on the upcoming season.

“While there was some interesting news today from the Canadian Football League office, rest assured that our singular focus right now is getting back on the field in 2021 and putting on the best Grey Cup in CFL history. Our commitment to our fans is that we will accomplish both.”

The Canadian Football League and XFL owners Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and RedBird Capital announced Wednesday that they have agreed to work together to identify opportunities for the leagues to collaborate and “grow the game of football.”

Upon buying the XFL last fall, Johnson announced the league was targeting a 2022 return, but the XFL announced Wednesday that all plans are on hold pending talks with the CFL.

Ottawa Redblacks QB Matt Nichols also jokingly weighed in on the news.

"Does anyone know when camp is starting?" Nichols tweeted. "Or do I need to ask The Rock?"

The 2019 Most Outstanding Player reacted to the news with confusion.

"I'm confused?" Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver/returner Brandon Banks tweeted. "Huh, nothing in my brain telling me how it gonna work...it's like putting a Burger King inside a McDonald's."