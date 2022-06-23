EDMONTON — Olympic triathlete Paula Findlay has a new title — Canadian road cycling champion.

The 33-year-old finished first in the elite women's time trial race at the Canadian Road Championships on Thursday with a time of 44 minutes 40.4 second.

Montreal's Marie-Soleil Blais took silver with a time of 45:19.4 and Ngaire Barraclough was third, clocking in at 45:24.8.

On the men's side, Ottawa's Derek Gee won gold with a time of 58:18.9, Matteo Dal-Cin finished in 59:10.4 for second and Pier-Andre Cote was third at 59:20.7.

Findlay was the No. 1 ranked women in the world in Olympic-distance triathlon in 2011, but injuries hampered her performance at the 2012 Games in London.

In 2020, she won the World Championship Challenge, which includes a two-kilometre swim, an 80km bike race and an 18km run.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.