U.S. President Donald Trump has called off Tuesday's Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl White House visit because of a dispute over standing for the U.S. national anthem. A full statement can be read below:

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honour of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegration, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony – one that will honour our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect itm and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Arms Chorus to celebrate America."

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles had meetings with their players in recent weeks and owner Jeff Lurie didn't want to put players in a tough spot. Lurie decided that a smaller contingent of players — of which, Garofolo says he was told would be less than 10 — would visit the White House before Trump called off the ceremony.

Details on why the Eagles made their decision to send a smaller contingent, leading to Trump pulling the plug on the visit. pic.twitter.com/k3Adv6LNZy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 4, 2018

Safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive end Chris Long, among others on the Eagles, were some of the most vocal in the NFL regarding social and political issues.

The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.