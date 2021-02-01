February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate, remember, and honour the triumphs and tribulations of Black individuals, past and present. Serving as an observation of both pain and joy, Black History Month commemorates stories of legacy, resilience, inequality, and division.

This month, TSN continues the conversation on equality and inclusion through powerful storytelling and important discussions as the network celebrates and reflects on Black History Month. This multi-platform content highlights the hard-fought achievements of Black athletes who, throughout history, have done so much to start conversations that are bigger than the numbers on a scoreboard.

Launching TSN’s Black History Month content is SPORTSCENTRE anchor Kayla Grey in conversation with Toronto Raptors guard, Fred VanVleet, on getting comfortable using his platform to speak out and fight for change. Then, every Friday in February, SPORTSCENTRE delivers a feature of significance, telling the stories and shining the spotlight on Black athletes in Canada. These stories include:

The journey of running back Rueben Mayes to become the first Canadian NFL player to be awarded Rookie of the Year

NASCAR’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, and his experience with racism in the sport, leading into the DAYTONA 500

The improbable story of Angela James’s incredible hockey success and how she became one of the first superstars of women’s hockey

Basketball analyst Kia Nurse and Grey share a conversation on the power of the WNBA and how the league is a driving force for social justice

TSN’s social media channels dedicate the month to amplifying Black voices in the world of sports, with special appearances by Black Canadian athletes describing what Black History Month means to them. Notable names featured throughout the month include Andre De Grasse, Khari Jones, Ashley Lawrence, Kia Nurse, Akil Thomas, Devante Smith-Pelly, Dalton Pompey, and many more. As well, TSN’s official Instagram recounts lesser-known stories of Black Canadian athletes, captured through illustrations with additional animations featured in DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE.

TSN.ca launches a dedicated landing page for all of TSN’s content celebrating the achievements of Black athletes and builders in sport. The page features essays, such as Shireen Ahmed’s piece about the recent U.S. Presidential Inauguration and new administration, as it relates to sports, and how similar issues are prominent in sports in Canada as well. The site also highlights profiles on Black athletes produced by TSN and its broadcasting partners and will also host additional features throughout the month.

Additionally, CTV and TSN present a number of documentaries throughout the month highlighting the achievements of Black athletes, including:

Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on CTV: STONE THROWER: THE CHUCK EALEY STORY

on STONE THROWER: THE CHUCK EALEY STORY Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CTV : FAMILY FIRST: MEET THE NURSES

on : FAMILY FIRST: MEET THE NURSES Thursday, Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN5 : WILLIE, a feature documentary on the NHL’s first Black player (with an additional airing Saturday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on CTV )

on : WILLIE, a feature documentary on the NHL’s first Black player (with an additional airing on ) The TSN Doc Collection features a special section highlighting the multitude of sports documentaries focused on Black athletes, such as AN UNDEFEATED CONVERSATION: ATHLETES, RESPONSIBILITY AND VIOLENCE and HBO’s BEING SERENA

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.