TORONTO (March 12, 2021) – With fans primed for bracket-busters, buzzer-beaters, and major upsets, TSN delivers complete multi-platform coverage of NCAA® MARCH MADNESS®. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers have access to every game of both the men’s and women’s tournaments, with coverage airing on TSN’s five national television feeds, and through live streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN app. TSN’s complete NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® broadcast schedules are available at TSN.ca/NCAA.

TSN’s coverage of the men’s tournament begins with the play-in games on Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m. ET, featuring teams vying to qualify for the remaining four spots in the tournament, and continues all the way to the championship game on Monday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

TSN’s coverage of the women’s tournament begins with the First Round on Sunday, March 21 at 11 a.m. ET, and continues all the way to the championship game on Sunday, April 4 at 6 p.m. ET, live from Alamodome in San Antonio.

For the complete release, click here.