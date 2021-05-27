When we last saw Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady going head-to-head it was in the NFC Championship game with Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting the better of Rodgers' Green Bay Packers.

The next time we'll see them compete comes in just six weeks, and this time the setting will be much different.

Rodgers and Brady will join PGA Tour superstars Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. in the fourth edition of The Match.

The Rodgers and DeChambeau pair opened as -160 favorites to win, with Mickelson and Brady being listed at +140 underdogs.

That’s an implied probability of 61.5 per cent that the DeChambeau pairing will win.

Mickelson, fresh off becoming the oldest PGA player to win a major, has played in this event three previous times, sporting a 2-1 record.

His first win came in the inaugural match, when he beat Tiger Woods in a one-on-one battle that went to four playoff holes at +170, and his second came when he and Charles Barkley beat Peyton Manning and Steph Curry as +135 underdogs.

His only loss in this event came alongside Brady, when the two lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in May 2020.

But this time around the tandem will welcome two new challengers.

DeChambeau, the reigning U.S. Open champion and current No. 5 golfer in the world, gets to call the 2021 NFL MVP his teammate as both players will be participating in this event for the first time.

Rodgers provides an interesting wrinkle to the event and brings more experience to the table than one might expect.

The Packers quarterback has played in a number of PGA Tour Pro-Ams, and just last February finished tied for ninth (alongside partner Max Homa) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

According to Golf.com, Rodgers is a 4.6 handicap, a full 3.5 shots lower than Brady's listed number at 8.1.