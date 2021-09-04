Welcome to the 2021 NFL Season.

As we did last season, our team at the TSN Edge is going to preview each NFL division before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 9.

This year, we’re going to take a look at the Super Bowl and Divisional odds for all 32 teams, and dive into one storyline that we’re keeping our eye on.

In this AFC East preview we’ll dive into Josh Allen’s MVP odds, the Dolphins’ chances to make the playoffs, Mac Jones’ offensive Rookie of the Year odds, and breakdown the value of backing Zach Wilson to lead the league in interceptions.

Let’s get to it:

Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl: +1200

AFC East Champion Odds: -150

MVP Favourite: Josh Allen +1300

Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills. After 25 long years, the Bills won the AFC East last season and picked up a few playoff wins to boot. Their leader at quarterback was a large reason why. In his third NFL season, Josh Allen made a massive jump and set career highs in passing yards, touchdowns, completion percentage and in quarterback rating. Allen finished fifth in the league last season in passing yards and added 421 rushing yards with eight touchdowns. After entering last season at 50-1 to win MVP, Allen was just one of three players to receive votes for the award in 2020. If he can replicate his stellar 2020 campaign, or even find a way to reach new heights, then he’s definitely worth considering at +1300.

Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl: +3300

AFC East Champion Odds: +315

To Make the Playoffs: +118

Miami’s first winning season since 2016 wasn’t good enough last year as the Dolphins missed the playoffs after finishing 10-6. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa now in his second year, and surrounded by some really intriguing weapons at his skill positions, this Dolphins offence could help lighten the load that was placed on the defence last season. Miami’s defence was outstanding last year, leading the league in turnovers forced (29) and interceptions (18) while tying for fourth in fumbles recovered (11). If the offence makes the jump, and Miami can capitalize on a favourable schedule (10th easiest) look out for the Dolphins at +118 as they aim to end their four-season playoff drought.

New England Patriots

Super Bowl: +2500

AFC East Champion Odds: +340

Offensive Rookie of The Year: Mac Jones +450

Before the NFL Draft, Mac Jones had the longest odds of any rookie quarterback to be named offensive rookie of the year. Well, things change fast in this league. After recent news of veteran pivot Cam Newton getting cut, and Jones being named the starter for the New England Patriots, the 22-year-old has seen his odds shrink to just +450. That number trails only one other player in the league and it's the No. 1 pick, Trevor Lawrence, at +400. Jones finished his preseason with a stat line of 36 completions on 52 attempts, for a 69 per cent pass completion rate, along with one passing touchdown, zero turnovers and a 97.3 quarterback rating. If you’re a believer in Jones, and the added weapons of Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith, then maybe you should consider the rookie QB at +450 to win Offensive Rookie of The Year.

New York Jets

Super Bowl: +15000

AFC East Champion Odds: +2500

Zach Wilson +1200 to lead the league in Interceptions

At BYU last season, Zach Wilson was dynamite. The junior tossed for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and had just three interceptions in 12 games. His play saw him soar up draft boards and he ended up being selected with the second overall pick behind Lawrence. Despite just three interceptions last season, Wilson showed during his time in the NCAA that he can be prone to turnovers. As a sophomore he had nine INTs in nine games, while passing for just 11 touchdowns. Now, as he makes the jump to the NFL, the rookie quarterback has been handed the keys to a franchise and barring injury will play all 17 games this season. Wilson will be afforded the luxury of being able to struggle as this Jets team enters 2021 with no expectations. Meanwhile, if other quarterbacks around the league struggle – and turn over the ball too much – they could see their backups taking over. Ryan Fitzpatrick enters the year as the favourite to lead the league in interceptions, but if he begins turning over the ball too much, I doubt that Ron Rivera will give him the rope to lead the league in that category. Same with Sam Darnold in Carolina and Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. I’m not saying this in a lock by any means, but at +1200 it might be worth a sprinkle.