In a world where bad things happen to good people, the NFL can sometimes find a way to throw us all a bone every now and then.

If you’re like my father and you’ve already watched Eight Crazy Nights, Home Alone and Christmas Vacation this holiday season, then Tuesday Night Football has arrived at the perfect time.

(It’s a Wonderful Life is saved exclusively for Dec. 25 in this family. Sorry Die Hard, you didn’t make the cut.)

Let’s get back on track.

We have two games on TSN tonight, featuring four teams in desperate need of a win.

You can watch an NFC East divisional clash between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles on TSN1. Or catch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on TSN4, with both games kicking off at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

These will be just the fourth and fifth games played on a Tuesday in the NFL since 1946. Cherish these moments, they clearly don’t happen often.

At the end of the day, I am only one person. So, instead of a full-blown preview on both games, I’ve isolated my two favourite plays for tonight and will dive into my best bets for the night.

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles -6.5

Eagles Under 24.5 points

When I went searching for point props in this game my initial reaction was to take the over. But after looking into some stuff, I’m loving the under for the Eagles point total tonight.

Jalen Hurts is set to make his 17th start tonight for Philadelphia. Of those 17 starts, four have come against the NFC East.

Here are the Eagles’ team totals in those four meetings: 17, 21 (DAL), 14 (WFT), 7 (NYG).

I like Hurts, but in the four starts he had last season (three in December, one in January) the team averaged 20.25 points and surpassed the 24.5 mark just once.

I anticipate a lot of running and clockwork tonight, with the Football Team having all sorts of COVID issues this week on offence and the possibility of a third-string quarterback leading them into battle.

But they have gotten several defensive players back off the COVID list and, after really struggling to start the season, they enter this game allowing just 19.7 points per game since Week 7.

It’s a Tuesday night, it’s going to be cold, it’s going to be tight, it’s going to be weird.

I’m taking the Eagles team total under.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams -7

DK Metcalf anytime touchdown +210

It was a rough start to his career against the Rams for DK Metcalf.

He struggled despite being a top wideout on the Seahawks, catching just 16 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown in his first four games against Los Angeles.

But something changed in their playoff meeting last season.

Metcalf hauled in five passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-30 loss in the wild-card round, and followed that up this season with a performance just as good.

In Week 5, he once again caught five passes, this time for 98 yards and another two scores.

We’re going to lock in Metcalf to score tonight at +210 as he searches for the end zone for the first time in five games.

It’s been an interesting season for the third-year wide receiver as his production took a massive hit once star quarterback Russell Wilson returned from injury.

Metcalf averaged just 2.7 receptions per game in the first three games after Wilson returned from a finger injury that kept him sidelined for three games. But the past two weeks have looked more promising.

Metcalf has been targeted eight times in each of the past two weeks. With the status of Tyler Lockett up in the air, I think Wilson will lean on him tonight in key spots.

Meanwhile, this Seahawks offence appears to be back on track. After scoring just 28 points in Wilson’s first three games back, they have averaged 31.5 per game over their past two.

I can see this being a high-scoring game tonight between two offences capable of exploding at any given moment.

I like Metcalf to score tonight and that +210 number is very juicy.