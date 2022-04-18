Carter: Celtics-Nets is going to be like Game 1 the entire series

Welcome to the TSN Edge’s Futures Watch.

Every week, we will look at the updated futures odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook in all of the biggest leagues around North America.

The opening weekend of the NBA Playoffs has come and gone, and some notable movement took place.

In the NHL, one Canadian team has seen their Stanley Cup odds shrink significantly, while the start of the MLB season has triggered some movement in the World Series odds.

NBA

After dropping the opening game of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets have seen their championship odds lengthen from +650 to +1400.

With the Nets falling, the Celtics’ odds to win the title shortened from +1100 to +800.

The Milwaukee Bucks remain the favourites of any Eastern Conference team to win the NBA Title at +470, slightly shorter odds than the +500 they entered the postseason with.

Out West, a familiar title contender is making a fast climb up the odds.

The Golden State Warriors picked up a statement win on Saturday, beating the Denver Nuggets by 16 points in Game 1.

They now have the third shortest odds of any team to win the title at +550, previously sitting at +800 last week.

After entering the playoffs with the shortest odds of any team to win the NBA Title at +270, the Phoenix Suns have seen their odds shorten to +200.

Devin Booker is the current favourite to win NBA Finals MVP at +430.

Following Booker is Giannis Antetokounmpo at +500 and Chris Paul +650.

NHL

After winning back-to-back games, the Edmonton Oilers have seen their Stanley Cup odds shorten from +3000 to +2500.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers have won five of their last six games and have seen their price go from +1800 to +1600.

The Colorado Avalanche have the shortest odds of any team, leading the way at +330, with the Florida Panthers not far behind at +550.

The first Canadian team to make an appearance is the Calgary Flames at +900, followed by Toronto at +1100 (down from +1200).

The Vancouver Canucks are +15000 to win the Cup, while the Winnipeg Jets have the longest odds of any team at +20000.

Auston Matthews remains a heavy favourite to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at -350.

Connor McDavid is the second choice at +550.

Cale Makar (-155) holds a slight lead over Roman Josi (+135) for the Norris, while Igor Shesterkin is still the heavy favourite to win the Vezina at -950.

MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the favourites to win the World Series at +470, a slight drop from the +480 number they opened the season at.

The Toronto Blue Jays are still the second shortest choice at +850.

After the season's opening days, the top five teams with the shortest odds to win the World Series remains the same.

However, a 7-3 start to the season has seen the New York Mets jump into the sixth spot from +1500 to +1200, and the San Francisco Giants are charging up this list of contenders after a 7-2 start.

San Francisco opened the season at +2200 to win the World Series. That number is already down to +1500.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals have had their price lengthened from +2500 to +3500, and the same can be said about the 5-5 Seattle Mariners going from +2800 to +4500.