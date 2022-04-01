Morning Coffee: Matthews The First To 50 Goals

Auston Matthews anytime goal scorer was a popular prop bet once again on Thursday night.

As he’s done over and over this season, Matthews delivered again.

The Toronto Maple Leafs led the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 late in regulation when goalie Eric Comrie headed to the Winnipeg bench.

After being stopped on his first five shots of the game, Matthews found the empty net for his 50th goal, becoming only the fourth player in franchise history and the first in 28 years to hit that mark in a single season.

Anyone that went to the game hoping that they would see Matthews score 50 in person went home happy.

Anyone that bet on Matthews anytime goal scorer at -130 went home happy as well.

With the goal, Matthews once again pulled ahead of Leon Draisaitl in a thrilling Rocket Richard Trophy race.

Next up, Draisaitl will get his chance to respond when the Edmonton Oilers host the St. Louis Blues in another crucial game in the NHL Western Conference playoff race.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday April 1st, 2022.

Matthews The First To 50

With a goal last night, Matthews became the first NHL player to score 50 goals this season.

There it is! No. 50 for Auston Matthews!



Matthews Anytime Goal -130 💰@AM34 is the fourth player in Maple Leafs franchise history to score 50 goals in a season! https://t.co/L0KfRrlrS8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 1, 2022

It’s the first time in NHL history that a Toronto player has been the first to 50 goals in a season.

In addition to becoming the fourth player in franchise history to get to 50 goals in a season, Matthews is on the verge of a number of other milestones.

Matthews is one goal away from becoming the fourth player in franchise history to score 50 in a season and oddsmakers like him to hit the mark tonight.



VIDEO: https://t.co/nxDZGUU1MT pic.twitter.com/pA7egKz2e1 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 31, 2022

The 24-year-old is one away from 250 career NHL goals.

He’s also three goals away from moving into ninth on the Maple Leafs’ all-time goal scoring list.

“It's extremely humbling…”



Auston Matthews describes to @markhmasters about what scoring his 50th goal of the season meant to him and how it felt to reach the milestone in front of the fans at home: https://t.co/mDAfbS32eG#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/IeYb1YrlWH — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 1, 2022

Matthews is five goals away from matching Rick Vaive’s franchise record for the most goals in a single season with 54.

He’s six goals away from setting a new franchise record for the most goals in a single season.

Meanwhile, if you bet on Matthews this season, he’s delivered again and again.

Updated Rocket Richard Trophy Winner Odds:



Auston Matthews -200 📈 -250

Leon Draisaitl +170 📉 +220



Next up, the Oilers host the Blues on Friday, then visit the Ducks on Sunday.



The Maple Leafs are in Philadelphia on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/DyWCb2638K — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) April 1, 2022

Matthews has already cleared the over on his pre-season goal total over/under at 46.5.

He’s up to 1.08 goals per game over the past 30 days, and 0.81 goals per game this season.

With a goal in four straight games, Matthews has now scored at least once in 10 of his 12 games in March.

If you wagered $100 on Matthews to score in every game this month, you’d be up $702.19.

As of last night, Matthews is now -250 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy – from -200 prior to last night’s win.

Draisaitl went from +170 to +220.

Most goals since the beginning of last season:



▪️ Auston Matthews (91 in 114)

▪️ Leon Draisaitl (80 in 124)

▪️ Connor McDavid (70 in 123)

▪️ Alex DeBrincat (70 in 120)

▪️ Kyle Connor (67 in 123)#HockeyTwitter — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) April 1, 2022

As mentioned, Draisaitl will get his chance to respond as he looks to extend his five-game goal streak tonight when the Oilers host the Blues.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid will look to extend his point streak to 12 games in a row tonight versus St. Louis.

McDavid is currently the second choice to win the Hart at +270.

Only Matthews has shorter odds at +175.

Kings Stun Flames In Key West Clash

The Calgary Flames didn’t do the Oilers any favours last night with a loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings beat Calgary 3-2 as a +255 money line underdog.

It was one of only two upsets in the NHL last night, as favourites went 7-2.

With the win, LA pulled three points clear of Edmonton for second in the Pacific, inching closer to securing home ice advantage for a potential first-round playoff series.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Stars (-188) beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (+102) beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime, with the Wild securing another important point in a tight West playoff race.

PURE DETERMINATION FROM EVGENI MALKIN!



With this overtime tally, Malkin ties Jagr for the most game-winning goals in Penguins history (78). He also has points in six-straight games (7G-4A). pic.twitter.com/HnlQfyP1Z5 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 1, 2022

Taking a look at the standings, there’s now eight teams separated by 11 points from third through 10th in the Western Conference.

Edmonton is set to host the Blues as a -150 home favourite.

The Vegas Golden Knights are -178 on the money line for tonight’s date with the Seattle Kraken on the road.

The Nashville Predators are -196 to beat the Buffalo Sabres.

Pistons Stun 76ers To Cap Stellar March Run

NBA favourites went 3-2 last night, but the biggest story was the upset that the Detroit Pistons pulled off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pistons (+360 ML) stun the 76ers 102-94! 😅



Detroit went 13-0-1 ATS as an underdog in the month of March! 💰



(🎥 @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/8y2OPn7Nd9 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 1, 2022

The Pistons beat the 76ers 102-94 as a +360 money line underdog.

Detroit outscored Philadelphia 29-15 in the final frame.

The Pistons went a remarkable 13-0-1 against the spread as an underdog in the month of March.

Cade Cunningham in March:



22.9 PPG

5.9 RPG

7.0 APG



He is the first rookie to put up those numbers (or better) in a month (min 10 games) since Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/3BssJi8sRt — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2022

Cade Cunningham led the way with a team-high 27 points, six assists and four steals.

Cunningham is the third choice to win NBA Rookie of the Year at +700.

Evan Mobley (-310) and Scottie Barnes (+290) have shorter odds.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo is right back in the MVP conversation following a dominant performance last night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 44 points as the Bucks (+110 ML) rallied to beat the Nets 120-119 in overtime!



30+ Points -210 💰

35+ Points +132 💰

40+ Points +330 💰



(🎥 @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/IEVY2LzWGy — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 1, 2022

Giannis went for a game-high 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks (+110 ML) rallied from down nine points late in regulation and beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-119 in overtime.

Antetokounmpo was +1700 to win NBA MVP before the game.

As of this morning, he’s down to +550 as the third choice behind Nikola Jokic (-200) and Joel Embiid (+200).

2022 FIFA World Cup Draw on TSN

The Canadian national men’s soccer team is headed to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Today, we’ll find out who they’ll play.

TSN will have live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw beginning at 11 AM ET across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

In addition to the draw, TSN will have a prime time special that airs tonight at 7 PM ET on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

As of this morning, Canada is 100-to-1 to win the World Cup.