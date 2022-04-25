The NFL Season is back!

Well, NFL Draft Season is back.

With the NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday, our friends at FanDuel have rolled out their draft specials, and we’re here to take a look at some of them.

TSN’s Davis Sanchez and Farhan Lalji will have you covered all week with mock drafts, player breakdowns and analysis.

Last week they set the tone for our draft coverage, looking at John Metchie’s stock.

NFL Spotlight: John Metchie draft outlook Will Canadian wide receiver John Metchie’s injury last year effect his draft status? Farhan Lalji and Davis Sanchez tell us if they believe he will be drafted before or after his projected number of 56.5.

Today, we’ll dive into some first-round props.

Who will go first and second overall, who will be the first quarterback selected, and where can we expect the Canadians to be drafted?

Let's get started.

FIRST THINGS FIRST

It appears for the first time since 2017. A quarterback will not be selected first overall.

After leading a Georgia Bulldog defence to a national championship in 2021, Travon Walker is the favourite to go No. 1 at -150.

The defensive end led the way thanks to his 37 total tackles and six sacks.

He would be the first DE taken first overall since the Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett in 2017.

​Not far behind Walker is Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at +165 to be selected No. 1 overall.

After finishing as a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this season, Hutchinson is looking to become the first player from Michigan selected first overall since Jake Long in 2008.

It’s a two-horse race for the top pick in the draft as the next name to appear on this list is Ikem Ekwonu at +700, followed by Evan Neal at +1600.

Malik Willis is the first quarterback listed at +5000.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT ME

Despite being +2500 to be selected with the first pick in the draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the favourites to be taken with the second pick on Thursday.

While it's Hutchinson leading the way at +100 to be taken with the second pick.

Thibodeaux, another defensive end but this time from Oregon, is right behind him +200 to go second overall, with Walker a distant +500.

Thibodeaux turned heads with an impressive Combine performance, with his 4.58 40-yard dash and 27 bench reps. He earned an overall draft score of 92 from the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the 2022 NFL Draft with a 92 overall draft score.



Thibodeaux recorded a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, clearing a key threshold for his size and position, and led all EDGE defenders with 27 bench reps at the 2022 NFL Combine.#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/KNPwQNWeqR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2022

Willis is +1000 to shock the league and be selected with the second pick of the night.

The next quarterback to appear on the list is Kenny Pickett at +7500.



WILLIS OR PICKETT?

While it’s a two-horse race to be the first pick in the draft, the same can be said about the first quarterback taken.

Willis is the current favourite at -140, but Pitt’s Kenny Pickett isn’t far behind at +150.

Willis’s mobility and touch on passes down the field and his six-foot 219 lbs frame have seen him fly-up projected draft boards, and he is now the favourite to be the first QB selected.

If it isn’t Willis, the next quarterback in line is Pickett.

Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2021, leading Pittsburgh to an ACC Championship and a birth in the Peach Bowl.

CANADIANS IN THE DRAFT

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie is the first Canadian projected to be selected in this year’s NFL draft.

FanDuel has set the wideouts draft position at 56.5.

Metchie finished 2021 with 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

He hauled in 155 passes for 2,089 yards and 14 touchdowns in his three years with the Crimson Tide.

The only other Canadian listed on FanDuel is Jesse Luketa.

Luketa played three seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

He racked up 143 total tackles in 46 games played.

FanDuel has set the over/under for his draft position at 139.5 overall.