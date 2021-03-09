With the NBA’s second-half schedule published and fantasy trade deadlines just a few weeks away, now’s the time to plan for your playoff run.

Teams that are likely to earn a playoff berth can take advantage of the schedule grid more than the bottom-feeders. When constructing trades (so long as they’re fundamentally sound), league leaders can afford to give up a bit of value to ensure a favourable playoff schedule.

Below I break down which teams have the best and worst schedules, with corresponding trade suggestions.

SCHEDULE WINNERS

All three teams below play 28 games over the next seven weeks and have four games each week during the fantasy playoffs (weeks 17-19).

HOUSTON ROCKETS

The Rockets aren’t league leaders in postponements, but they have quite the favourable playoff schedule. They play four games each round and only have two back-to-backs, one of which is a double-header at home on the final weekend (vs. GSW, vs. NYK). Currently on a 13-game losing streak, Houston might look to develop their younger core especially with news of Victor Oladipo declining a two-year extension offer.

BUY – PF, C: Christian Wood, HOU

If you have the assets to make a high-profile trade, Wood has the most to gain in the coming months. He’s been out with an ankle injury for more than four weeks, and you’re hoping his current managers are pressing. An Oladipo trade would only bolster his value and, considering the rumours, it wouldn’t be surprising if Houston starts the rebuild this month.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

With all their postponements this season, the Grizzlies play four or more games every week the rest of the way. In Week 19, they wrap up the season playing a home and home versus Orlando.

BUY – PF, C: Jaren Jackson Jr., MEM

Fortune favours the bold. If you’re in a position to do so, making a play for Jackson could be a league-winning move. While the Memphis front office is being clear as mud with his recovery, the timeline for his injury points to a March or April return. His current managers could be desperate to move up the standings and have forgotten about his top-40 upside.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Just like the Grizzlies, the Spurs go four or more until the season is wrapped. Currently the seventh seed, San Antonio has incentive to play their optimal lineup to avoid having to compete in the play-in tournament. They don’t have any back-to-backs for the finals, so the older team members are less likely to be rested.

BUY – PG, SG: Derrick White, SAS

Similar theme here, right? Young player with potential who has been dealing with injuries all season. The good news for White is his absence over the past few weeks is not injury-related, it’s been due to health and safety protocols. Playing just eight games this season, his most recent performance on Valentine’s Day is a great snapshot of his upside: 25 points, four threes, four assists and four steals on 60 per cent shooting.

SCHEDULE LOSERS

The following three teams are all scheduled to play the fewest games (25) during the next seven weeks.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

The Clippers go 4-3-3 to wrap up the fantasy season. No team plays fewer than 10 games during the playoffs and the Clippers are one of two teams to only have three games during the semifinals and finals.

SELL – PF, C: Serge Ibaka, LAC

This recommendation is partly schedule, partly player projections. Ibaka will have a critical role in the playoffs but his minutes and production have been underwhelming thus far. Since 2014-15, his minutes have been scaled back every year, down to 24.0 MPG this season. He’s currently ranked outside the top-100 and if you can get a player right around 100 with a slightly better schedule, I’d sign off on that deal.

NEW YORK KNICKS

The Knicks are the other team to go three and three to close out the season. During championship week, they play Monday and Wednesday before taking a three-day break for their final game in Houston. Considering the age of their stars, back-to-backs aren’t a concern and they’ll only have one in the semifinals.

SELL – SG, SF: R.J. Barrett, NYK

The schedule hurts his value in the second half, but so does his declining playing time. Prior to the Derrick Rose trade, Barrett was averaging 35.1 MPG. Since his arrival, that’s dropped to 29.1 MPG. The Toronto native was already below league average in shooting efficiency and with the downgrade in games played and minutes, I’d encourage packaging him in a trade to salvage any value.

TORONTO RAPTORS

Even though they have 11 games during the fantasy playoffs, the scheduling is jumbled and unfavourable. Toronto has just two games scheduled for the semifinals and follows that up with five over the next seven days (two back-to-backs). For the older players, those could be potential load management games.

SELL – PG, Kyle Lowry, TOR

While Lowry has been steady as ever this season, he turns 35 this month and is averaging the most minutes in the league of all players aged 33 or older. I worry that Lowry is a rest candidate for those two back-to-backs even as Toronto fights for playoff seeding. Sure, the Raptors lack depth, but keeping Lowry healthy for the playoffs will take precedent.