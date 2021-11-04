The second half of the NFL regular season has arrived – where has the time gone?

Last week, the Green Bay Packers walked into Arizona as nearly a touchdown underdog and upset Kyler Murray and the previously unbeaten Cardinals.

This week, we have the 3-5 Indianapolis Colts hosting the 2-5 New York Jets as a 10.5-point favourite.

The Colts have looked solid this year and if it weren’t for a few blown leads their record could look a whole lot better.

Meanwhile, the Jets enter this Thursday nighter on the heels of one of the biggest upsets we’ve seen this season.

New York hosted the Cincinnati Bengals as 11-point underdogs and rode the arm of new quarterback Mike White to a 34-31 win.

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

Line: Colts -10.5

Total: 45.5

New York

Just when you think you know everything about the NFL, Mike White walks into MetLife stadium and throws for 405 yards with three touchdowns as he outduels Joe Burrow for the first win of his career.

White, a fifth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, had never taken a snap in an NFL regular season game prior to Week 7 when he came in for an injured Zach Wilson in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old quarterback has completed 74 per cent of his passes to start his NFL career. However, four of his 20 interceptions?? after two games have been interceptions and he’s set to take on a Colts defence that has forced at least one turnover in every game this season.

White, who set an NFL record for completions (37) by a quarterback in a starting debut against Cincinnati, enters the game with an over / under of 255.5 passing yards and is -275 to throw an interception.

A name to watch out for Thursday night is Michael Carter.

Carter played a big role on Sunday in New York’s win over the Bengals as his 77 rushing yards and nine catches for 95 yards were all career highs.

The first-year running back out of North Carolina has had at least 10 rushing attempts in six of his eight games to start his NFL career.

While his volume in the passing game was limited through five weeks, it appears White is leaning on his running back in the pass game a lot more than Zach Wilson was.

Carter has been targeted 23 times since White entered play in Week 7. Prior to that, Wilson has looked Carter’s way just 14 times in five games.

Carter enters Thursday night with an over / under set at 4.5 receptions, 35.5 receiving yards and 49.5 rushing yards.

I will definitely have a Carter prop or two on my card tonight.

Indianapolis

Let me get this out of the way to start things off.

I’m a Colts fan.

This season has been such a tire fire and, somehow, I’ve talked myself into the Colts winning the division despite the 0-3 start, blowing a 16-point lead on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, and the 14-0 blown lead to the Tennessee Titans.

This team will look like a Super Bowl contender one minute, and rip your heart out the next.

And it’s all part of the Carson Wentz experience.

The quarterback has thrown at least two touchdowns in five straight games, but has also turned the ball over four times during that stretch.

Last Sunday, he had two of the more mind-boggling turnovers I’ve seen in quite some time, and he had an all-time great fumble against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football a few weeks ago.

Some of Wentz’s best work this season has come when he’s gotten out of the way and let Jonathan Taylor carry the offence.

Taylor was slow to start the season, rushing for just 171 yards in the opening three games of the year.

But since then, the team is 3-2 and Taylor is averaging 95.6 rushing yards per game, 6.05 yards per rush, while also chipping in when needed in the passing game.

He enters this game with an over / under of 83.5 rushing yards – a number he has gone over in all three Colts’ wins this season.

With Indy entering this game as a massive favourite, I expect Taylor to be heavily involved in the action.

THE LINE

Since it came out, this line has not moved.

Indianapolis opened at -10.5 and enter Thursday at the same number, while the total has dropped half a point to 46.0.

The Colts have been solid against the spread this season, going 5-3 overall, but are just 2-2 ATS at home this year.

Indy has been a favourite just once all year, and covered the 11-and-a-half points at home against the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, the Jets are just 2-5 ATS this year and have yet to cover the spread on the road.

Both of their wins have come at home and they have been outscored 47-126 on the road this season.

I was so disgusted with this Colts team Sunday afternoon that if you had asked me then, I would’ve told you Jets +410 on the moneyline was the play.

But cooler heads have prevailed and I now lean Colts -10.5.

But I won’t be giving it out as a pick because I simply can’t trust this team right now.

Picks: Michael Carter Over 4.5 receptions, Carter Over 35.5 receiving yards, Jonathan Taylor Over 83.5 rushing yards