Palmer: Herbert will need to make big time throws vs. suddenly dominant Chiefs' defence

Let’s be honest, some weeks it’s hard to get excited about Thursday Night Football.

Was I really geeked up to sit down and watch Vikings-Steelers last week? No.

Did I still watch every second of the game? Of course.

But this week. These teams. Wow.

Anytime, any day, anywhere Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are going head-to-head, I’m there.

The 9-4 Kansas City Chiefs travel to Los Angeles Thursday night to take on the 8-5 Chargers in a game that could go a long way in deciding the AFC West title.

These teams have met once this season already, with Herbert and the Chargers beating the Chiefs 30-24 in Kansas City as seven-point underdogs.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chiefs -3

Total: 52

Kansas City Chiefs

It appears the Kansas City Chiefs are back.

After opening the season 3-4, the Chiefs have ripped off six straight wins and currently sit atop the AFC West and are one game behind the Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been solid since returning from injury in Week 11.

The 22-year-old’s involvement in the passing game was limited to open the season, catching just eight passes in his opening five games. But since Week 11, Edwards-Helaire has been targeted eight times, catching all eight for 46 yards.

He enters tonight with an over/under of 13.5 receiving yards, a number he has surpassed just twice this season, but I like him to make it three tonight.

Throwing the ball to Edwards-Helaire will be Mahomes.

It hasn’t been the prettiest season for Mahomes. His 12 interceptions already match his career high from 2018 and are more than he threw in the previous two seasons combined.

He enters Thursday night at +120 to throw an interception, something he has done in three of his past four starts against the Chargers.

As TSN Edge’s own Domenic Padula pointed out last week in our Best Bets column, Bryon Pringle has taken a leap forward this season in this Chiefs offence.

Since Week 6, Pringle is averaging 33.1 receiving yards per game and entered last week with an over/under of 23.5 yards.

Although no number is currently available on Pringle, if you’re able to find anything lower than 25 yards it’s worth considering. Why not take a gander at him +290 to find the end zone?

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is that dude.

The Chargers quarterback hit the ground running last year, with 4,336 passing yards and 31 touchdowns last season in 15 starts.

This season, he’s averring 294 passing yards per game, a five-yard increase from last year, and has already thrown 30 touchdowns through 13 games.

One thing that makes Herbert so special is his ability to hit the long ball. In eight games this season, Herbert’s longest completion of the day has been a pass of more than 40 yards.

Last week he connected with Jalen Guyton for a 59-yard touchdown pass, the week prior he hit Guyton again for a 44-yarder.

He had a 53-yarder to Mike Williams against the Steelers four weeks ago and had longs of 49 and 41 the two weeks before that.

Yes, the Chiefs’ defence has made a big turnaround during this winning streak, but with defensive tackle Chris Jones out due to COVID-protocols, I expect Herbert to have some extra time in the pocket, allowing his receivers to get open down field.

We’ve seen this Kansas City defence get exposed to big plays this season, and I think Herbert has a few in him tonight.

I’m taking over 38.5 yards for longest completion tonight for Herbert.

Guyton enters tonight with an over/under of 22.5 yards, a number he has gone over in three straight games.

Another Chargers wideout that has made a lot of noise in recent weeks is Keenan Allen.

Allen has 510 yards, 66 targets, 47 catches and three touchdowns in his past six games. He’s received double-digit targets in five of those games and hauled in at least five passes in all six.

I’ll be taking over 6.5 receptions for him tonight.

The Line

After opening the season 2-7 against the spread, the Chiefs enter this game looking to cover for the fifth consecutive game.

With Mahomes under centre, Kansas City is 12-11 on the road as a favourite.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are 7-8 ats at home with Herbert at QB, and have been underdogs just twice in those games, going 1-1.

Herbert is a perfect 3-0 against the spread and is 2-1 straight up against Kansas City in his young career. In those three games, the under is 2-1, however I expect a lot of fireworks tonight and am adding the over to my card.

Picks: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Over 13.5 receiving yards, Justin Herbert Longest Passing Completion Over 38.5 yards, Keenan Allen Over 6.5 receptions, Over 52 points