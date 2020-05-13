TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger Has a Virtual Coffee with the Game's Biggest Names on DREGER CAFE

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger is serving up a hot cup of home brew and sitting down for exclusive one-on-one interviews with some of hockey’s greatest players and most prominent personalities at the DREGER CAFÉ.

The DREGER CAFÉ interview series, which typically appears each year in conjunction with the IIHF ICE HOCKEY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, is hosted this spring from the Hockey Insider’s home studio. All interviews are available for viewing on TSN.ca, with clips and highlights across TSN’s official social media platforms.

Today, Canadian hockey legend Sidney Crosby joins the DREGER CAFÉ for a rare interview, discussing his preferred potential NHL playoff format and much more.

Previous guests include Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl, who sat down with Dreger last week to chat about how he’s spending his quarantine, before the duo were surprised by a visit from a furry friend.

To view previous DREGER CAFÉ interviews, including chats with Johnny Gaudreau, Mitch Marner, Patrick Kane, Matt Duchene, and more, click here.

