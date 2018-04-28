TSN Hockey Mock Draft: Post-Lottery Edition

By Craig Button

The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery is in the books with the Buffalo Sabres winning the first-overall selection and taking Rasmus Dahlin.

Buffalo is looking at an elite franchise defenceman. He's to blueliners as what Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are to centremen and what they were and are to their respective franchises.

A huge jump up to the second-overall selection should see the Carolina Hurricanes land winger Andrei Svechnikov. The Barrie Colts winger has a blend of skill, sense, power and drive that reminds me in style of Marian Hossa. Svechnikov is a factor in all areas of the game and will be in the NHL next season.

The Montreal Canadiens need offence and the third pick should be Filip Zadina of the Halifax Mooseheads. Zadina is an elite scoring winger who is dangerous from the circles down and competes to score inside the dots.