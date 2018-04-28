1h ago
TSN Hockey Mock Draft: Post-Lottery Edition
The Panel: Sabres provided with a golden opportunity to build a foundation
By Craig Button
The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery is in the books with the Buffalo Sabres winning the first-overall selection and taking Rasmus Dahlin.
Buffalo is looking at an elite franchise defenceman. He's to blueliners as what Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are to centremen and what they were and are to their respective franchises.
A huge jump up to the second-overall selection should see the Carolina Hurricanes land winger Andrei Svechnikov. The Barrie Colts winger has a blend of skill, sense, power and drive that reminds me in style of Marian Hossa. Svechnikov is a factor in all areas of the game and will be in the NHL next season.
The Montreal Canadiens need offence and the third pick should be Filip Zadina of the Halifax Mooseheads. Zadina is an elite scoring winger who is dangerous from the circles down and competes to score inside the dots.
Craig Button's Post-Lottery Mock Draft
1. Rasmus Dahlin
Defence | Frolunda (SHL) | 6'2 | 181 lbs. | Apr. 13, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP41
-
G7
-
PTS20
-
+/-4
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
Franchise defining blueliner who very well may be the best defenceman entering the draft since Denis Potvin in 1973.
2. Andrei Svechnikov
Right Wing | Barrie (OHL) | 6'2 | 188 lbs. | Mar. 26, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP44
-
G40
-
PTS72
-
+/-26
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
Blend of skill, sense, power and drive that reminds me in style of Marian Hossa. He's a factor in the game in all areas and will be in the NHL next season.
3. Filip Zadina
Right Wing | Halifax (QMJHL) | 6'0 | 195 lbs. | Nov. 27, 1999
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP57
-
G44
-
PTS82
-
+/-23
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
An elite scoring winger who is dangerous from the circles down and competes to score inside the dots. Montreal needs offence and Zadina provides it.
4. Brady Tkachuk
Left Wing | Boston U (NCAA) | 6'3 | 196 lbs. | Sept. 16, 1999
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP40
-
G8
-
PTS31
-
+/-14
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
Has the skill and will to be a strong contributor in any type of game and in all situations. Makes teams and those he plays with better - which is exactly what Ottawa can use.
5. Quinn Hughes
Defence | Michigan (NCAA) | 5'10 | 170 lbs. | Oct. 14, 1999
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP37
-
G5
-
PTS29
-
+/-13
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
Smooth skating defenceman has the calm, poise and mind to be a well-rounded contributor and play significant minutes.
6. Evan Bouchard
Defence | London (OHL) | 6'2 | 193 lbs. | Oct. 20, 1999
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G25
-
PTS87
-
+/-23
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
You won't get a lot of flash and dash but he's smart, efficient, competitive and makes the game look easy.
7. Noah Dobson
Defence | Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) | 6'3 | 180 lbs. | Jan. 7, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G17
-
PTS69
-
+/-33
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
With the forward stable the Canucks have, Noah is the perfect complement to them and he helps the building of a strong defense corps.
8. Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Centre | Assat (SM Liiga) | 6'2 | 188 lbs. | July 6, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP57
-
G10
-
PTS29
-
+/--1
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
He plays the game in a similar fashion to Anze Kopitar and to Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.
9. Oliver Wahlstrom
Centre | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'1 | 183 lbs. | Jun. 13, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP51
-
G39
-
PTS78
-
+/-26
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
An elite scoring winger who can beat you with his quick release, velocity and accuracy.
10. Adam Boqvist
Defence | Byrnas (SWE-J20) | 5'11 | 168 lbs. | Aug. 15, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP25
-
G14
-
PTS24
-
+/-6
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
Seems to be the perfect fit for a team that needs exactly what he brings - skill, creativity and daring from the blue line.
11. Barrett Hayton
Centre | S.S. Marie (OHL) | 6'1 | 190 lbs. | Jun. 9, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP63
-
G21
-
PTS60
-
+/-24
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
A complete centre who plays the game with very good skill and has an outstanding feel and sense for all situations.
12. Bode Wilde
Defence | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'2 | 195 lbs. | Jan. 24, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP53
-
G11
-
PTS36
-
+/-n/a
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
He has all of the physical skills to be capable of making an impact. The Islanders need help on the blue line and he provides it.
13. Ty Smith
Defence | Spokane (WHL) | 5'10 | 175 lbs. | Mar. 24, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP69
-
G14
-
PTS73
-
+/-44
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
He may not be a prolific offensive blueliner in the NHL, but his ability to make plays with the puck and do it calmly is a hallmark of today's NHL defenceman.
14. Joel Farabee
Left Wing | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'0 | 164 lbs. | Feb. 25, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP51
-
G26
-
PTS60
-
+/-30
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
Excellent sense with very good skills and he can play in just about any spot in your forward group in all situations.
15. Joe Veleno
Centre | Drummondville (QMJHL) | 6'1 | 195 lbs. | Jan. 13, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP64
-
G22
-
PTS79
-
+/-4
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says:
Traded to Drummondville where his game progressed nicely. Very smart and determined with a solid base of skill - Joe wants to be a factor in the game.