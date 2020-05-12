TSN Invites Basketball Fans to Choose Their Own Hoops Adventure with SELECT THE SERIES

What is the best NBA playoff series of all time? This week, TSN invites hoops fans to SELECT THE SERIES they’d most like to watch on Canada’s Sports Leader. From now until Thursday, May 14, fans can vote for two memorable playoff showdowns to be re-broadcast in their entirety beginning on Tuesday, May 19.

TSN’s SELECT THE SERIES features two bracket-style battles: a Jordan era Chicago Bulls bracket, featuring their title runs in the ‘90s with Michael Jordan leading the way, and a 2000s bracket, featuring the biggest stars and most memorable series since the turn of the century.

Once the votes are in, the two winning series will be broadcast concurrently on TSN from May 19-24.

The Jordan Bracket voting takes place through TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE during their daily show on Instagram available at 3 p.m. ET, while voting for the Modern Era Bracket is being conducted through TSN’s official Twitter account.

Details of each series featured in the brackets are available at TSN.ca and outlined below:

Jordan Bracket

(1) 1998 Finals: Bulls/Jazz vs. (8) 1998 Eastern Conference Finals: Bulls/Pacers

(2) 1993 Finals: Bulls/Suns vs. (7) 1992 Finals: Bulls/Blazers

(3) 1991 Finals: Bulls/Lakers vs. (6) 1992 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Bulls/Knicks

(4) 1996 Finals: Bulls/Sonics vs. (5) 1997 Finals: Bulls/Jazz

Modern Era Bracket

(1) 2016 Finals: Warriors/Cavaliers vs. (8) 2005 Western Conference Semifinals: Suns/Mavericks

(2) 2016 Western Conference Finals: Warriors/Thunder vs. (7) 2010 Western Conference Finals: Lakers/Suns

(3) 2013 Finals: Heat/Spurs vs. (6) 2000 Western Conference Finals: Lakers/Blazers

(4) 2010 Finals: Celtics/Lakers vs. (5) 2012 Eastern Conference Finals: Heat/Celtics

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.