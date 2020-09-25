30m ago
TSN is home to the final Grand Slam of the season as the French Open begins Sept. 27
TSN serves up the final Grand Slam of the season as exclusive live coverage of the 2020 FRENCH OPEN airs on Canada’s Sports Leader from Sept. 27 – Oct. 11. Delivering more than 500 hours of multi-court coverage from the historic red clay courts of Roland-Garros in Paris, TSN’s broadcast of the FRENCH OPEN begins Sunday, Sept. 27 at 5 a.m. ET on TSN. Bonus multi-court feeds are available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers through the TSN app and the TSN Multiplex player on TSN.ca.
TSN.ca Staff
TSN’s exclusive FRENCH OPEN coverage follows Canadians Denis Shapovalov (#10), Felix Auger-Aliassime (#21), Vasek Pospisil (#76), Leylah Annie Fernandez (#100), Eugenie Bouchard (#168), and Steven Diez (#179) as they take on a highly competitive draw on both the women’s and men’s side that includes defending FRENCH OPEN champion Rafael Nadal (#2), ATP Tour world #1-ranked player Novak Djokovic, the legendary Serena Williams (#9), and the heavily favoured Simona Halep (#2).
