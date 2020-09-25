TSN is home to the final Grand Slam of the season as the French Open begins Sept. 27

TORONTO – TSN serves up the final Grand Slam of the season as exclusive live coverage of the 2020 FRENCH OPEN airs on Canada’s Sports Leader from Sept. 27 – Oct. 11. Delivering more than 500 hours of multi-court coverage from the historic red clay courts of Roland-Garros in Paris, TSN’s broadcast of the FRENCH OPEN begins Sunday, Sept. 27 at 5 a.m. ET on TSN. Bonus multi-court feeds are available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers through the TSN app and the TSN Multiplex player on TSN.ca.

TSN’s exclusive FRENCH OPEN coverage follows Canadians Denis Shapovalov (#10), Felix Auger-Aliassime (#21), Vasek Pospisil (#76), Leylah Annie Fernandez (#100), Eugenie Bouchard (#168), and Steven Diez (#179) as they take on a highly competitive draw on both the women’s and men’s side that includes defending FRENCH OPEN champion Rafael Nadal (#2), ATP Tour world #1-ranked player Novak Djokovic, the legendary Serena Williams (#9), and the heavily favoured Simona Halep (#2).

To view the full press release, click here.