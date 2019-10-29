As the 2017 MLS Cup champions Toronto FC meet the 2018 MLS Cup champions Atlanta United for a berth in the 2019 MLS Cup Final, let's take a look back at the two meetings between the two clubs during the regular season.

Now obviously, the regular season story doesn't necessarily have any bearing on a team's playoff fortunes, but it does give clues as to how the two teams might lineup and what kind of adjustments TFC head coach Greg Vanney and United boss Frank de Boer might make ahead of Wednesday's clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

May 8, 2019 - Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 0 - The two teams met for the first of two meetings during the regular season in early May in Atlanta with TFC missing Jozy Altidore, much like they might be on Wednesday night. The key play of the match came only five minutes into it when TFC broke on the counter and striker Ayo Akinola - in for Altidore - beat an offside trap to get in behind the defence and go in alone on Brad Guzan. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez had other ideas, though, and the Argentine central defender broke back to make a beautiful, clean tackle and dispossess the United States U-20 international before he was able to get a shot on goal. Had the Reds been able to strike early, it would have certainly changed the tone of the match.

TSN Rewind: Toronto FC 0, Atlanta United 2 Hector Villalba and Julian Gressel scored as Atlanta United blanked Toronto FC to notch its third consecutive victory.

Instead, a little over 10 minutes later, United got on the board. From a free kick, Alex Bono did well to turn away Pity Martinez's curling shot heading for the far post, but Josef Martinez was the fastest to the rebound and his cross was met by Hector Villalba to open the scoring. United would double their lead in the 67th in a move again started by Josef Martinez. The Venezuela international skipped into the area, drawing the attention of Laurent Ciman. As Ciman came out to meet him, Martinez slid the ball over to a trailing Julian Gressel, who skipped his shot through the legs of Justin Morrow to beat a partially screened Bono to make it 2-0 and claim all three points. The win would mark United's first ever victory over TFC.

TSN Rewind - Jack on TFC: 'Quite frankly the team didn't deliver' One of Toronto's best starts to a season hit a bit of a snag against Atlanta, as TFC were held off the scoresheet for the first time in nine matches. Join Kelcey Brade and Kristian Jack as they share their thoughts on what went wrong.

June 26, 2019 - Toronto FC 3, Atlanta United 2 - With TFC in the midst of an eight-game winless run, United made their lone visit to BMO Field in late June in what ended up being a wild and controversial encounter. It was the Reds who took the game to the visitors - almost immediately. Just after the opening kick, captain Michael Bradley forced a turnover in Atlanta territory and spotted Jacob Shaffelburg coming down the wing. After a give-and-go with Marky Delgado, Shaffelburg crossed into the area. Pirez was able to get a boot to the cross for a deflection, but he wasn't able to stop Tsubasa Endoh from poking home for what was the fastest ever in TFC history at just :27.

TSN Rewind - Must See: TFC score fastest goal in club history Just 30 seconds into their match against Atlanta United, Tsubasa Endoh jumps on the ball in the box and finds the back of the net for the fastest goal in Toronto FC history.

Over the course of the season, VAR has been a scourge and a blessing for Toronto FC and it was the former that allowed United to equalize in the 17th. After a review, the referee adjudged that Alejandro Pozuelo had handled in the area and the visitors were awarded a penalty. Quentin Westberg went the wrong way, as Pity Martinez buried his low PK to tie the game at 1-1. Only five minutes later, the visitors would take the lead. Coming down the right side, Pity Martinez came inside Ciman and beat the Belgium international into the area. Richie Laryea slid across the goal to intercept his cross, but the Canada international's clearance landed right at the feet of Gressel, who hammered home from close range. Pozuelo would even matters five minutes after that. The speedy Spaniard met Shaffelburg's cross from just outside the area and headed home to make it 2-2 in the 27th. There would be no scoring for the next 65 minutes, but there would be plenty of drama in stoppage time. In the 92nd, a speculative Bradley cross into the area was headed down by Pirez. Laryea pounced upon the ball and attempted a shot, but the referee ruled that Florentin Pogba clipped Laryea from behind before a shot was attempted and pointed to the spot for a penalty.

TSN Rewind: TFC emerges victorious following extra time drama Both Toronto FC and Atlanta FC were awarded penalties in extra time, with only Toronto finishing. Vic Rauter and Steven Caldwell have more on that, and the impressive play of Jacob Shaffelburg.

Pozuelo went low and left to beat Guzan and seemingly bag the three points for TFC, but VAR wasn't finished rearing its head - even after the final whistle had been blown. With both teams shaking hands and preparing to leave the pitch, the referee signaled for a VAR review. On United's final drive forward, Nick DeLeon was ruled to have handled in the area and the visitors were given one final chance to grab a point. But Pity Martinez's second penalty attempt wouldn't be as successful as his first with the Argentine skying his shot well over the bar, preserving a 3-2 win for the Reds.