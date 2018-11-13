TSN's Paul Graham is headed to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as this year's media inductee, the Football Reporters of Canada announced on Tuesday.

Graham's induction will take place in Edmonton as part of the FRC's annual Hall of Fame breakfast leading up to November 25's Grey Cup.

Graham is TSN's Vice-President and Executive Producer, Live Events. He was honoured last year with the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award during the Shaw CFL Awards celebration in Ottawa.

Graham is in his fourth decade of working with the CFL, beginning in 1980 as a spotter for the CBC. With upwards of 5,000 major sporting events, including several hundred CFL games and the past 10 GREY CUPS under his belt, Graham played a leading role in the Canadian Football Network from 1987 to 1991, and has held senior positions at TSN, which has broadcast CFL games since 1986 and has been the exclusive broadcaster of the CFL since 2009.

Graham is the 97th member of the Football Reporters of Canada to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.