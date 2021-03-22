TORONTO (March 22, 2021) – TSN puts F1® fans in the driver’s seat for complete live coverage of the 2021 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ™ beginning with the BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX on Sunday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN. As the exclusive English-language home of Formula 1® in Canada, TSN’s multi-platform coverage features live race content for all 23 races, the largest amount ever on the Formula 1® calendar. TSN’s complete F1 broadcast schedule is available here.

BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX action begins on TSN with Practice on Friday, March 26 at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by Qualifying on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Race day coverage begins Sunday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET. F1 races on TSN feature Sky Sports’ extensive broadcast coverage with pre- and post-race content, including commentary and analysis from the voices of F1, David Croft and Martin Brundle, and a lineup of veteran and current F1 drivers, highlighted by 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

On June 13, TSN’s F1 coverage is highlighted by the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX, the most-watched motorsport event on Canadian soil.