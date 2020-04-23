Whether the red clays of Roland Garros, the pristine grass of the All England Club, the beaming blue hard courts down under, or the spotlight of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the tennis calendar delivers unforgettable moments each and every year throughout the sport’s four iconic Grand Slams. TSN takes a look back at some of these moments with daily re-broadcasts of Grand Slam events, including select matches from WIMBLEDON 2016 airing today (Thursday, April 23) on TSN2. A complete schedule is available here.

As the country’s home of Grand Slam tennis and Canada’s Sports Leader, TSN highlights the sport’s biggest names as well as the current group of young Canadian stars, including the following:

WIMBLEDON 2016 (through April 26) – After two-time defending champion Djokovic goes down in a third-round upset, Raonic defeats Roger Federer in the semis to become Canada’s first men’s player to compete in a Grand Slam singles final, taking on Andy Murray. In winning her 7th WIMBLEDON singles championship, Serena Williams equals Steffi Graf’s Open Era record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

US OPEN 2019 (through April 26) – 18-year-old Bianca Andreescu ignites the country on a phenomenal tournament run to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles championship. TSN showcases every match of Andreescu’s tournament, leading up to her historic victory over Williams in the final.

FRENCH OPEN 2014 (April 27 – May 3) – Rafael Nadal claims his fifth consecutive and ninth career title at Roland Garros, eclipsing Max Decugis’ record for most all-time, while Canada’s Bouchard and Raonic make impressive runs to the semi-final and quarter-final, respectively. The tournament marked Raonic’s first time advancing to the final eight at a Slam.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2015 (May 4-10) – All-time attendance records at Melbourne Park were broken at the 2015 event as Djokovic charged through the men’s draw to win his fifth Aussie Open championship, an Open era record. Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova in a straight-sets final to claim her sixth title on the hardcourt, and the 19th Grand Slam singles title of her legendary career.

