Two more Cleveland Browns players tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the facility being closed Thursday, the team announced Thursday

The Browns said they will continue to work remotely Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the four wide receivers who missed last week's game are expected to rejoin the team as soon as they can begin practising again.

The Browns are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday and currently sit at 10-5 and in the last wild card playoff spot in the AFC.

