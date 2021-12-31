28m ago
Two more Browns players test positive
Two more Cleveland Browns players tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the facility being closed Thursday, the team announced Thursday. The Browns said they will continue to work remotely Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Browns are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday and currently sit at 10-5 and in the last wild card playoff spot in the AFC.
