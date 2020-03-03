Streveler on NFL opportunity: 'whatever it takes to make the team, I'm willing to do it'

Veteran defensive back Jovon Johnson signed a one-day contract and officially retired as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Tuesday.

Johnson spent six of his 12 CFL seasons with the Blue Bombers and was twice named a CFL All-Star (2009, 2011) and three times named an East Division All-Star (2009-11) as a member of the team. Jovon was also named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the 2011 season.

The 36-year-old finishes his CFL career with 564 tackles, 35 interceptions, and eight sacks in 188 career games split between the Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Ottawa Redblacks, and Montreal Alouettes.

“Winnipeg will always be my second home," Johnson said in a team release. “My professional career grew up there. I have so many memories to share, so many tears shed, so many friends who are now family, fans who are still actively a part of my life. As I close this chapter of my career I will always be forever grateful to the city of Winnipeg, the fans, my coaches that I had the pleasure to play for, management, support staff, everyone apart of the organization, thank you!”

Johnson was also named an East Division All-Star in 2012 and 2015 with the Redblacks.