Can Canada get past the Swiss without their leading scorer?

Team Canada will be without leading scorer Anthony Mantha Thursday as they take on Switzerland in the quarterfinal of the IIHF World Championship.

His teammate from the Detroit Red Wings, Tyler Bertuzzi, will draw in on the fourth line against a Swiss squad that knocked Canada out last year in Denmark. Mantha was suspended one game by an IIHF disciplinary committee for his hit on Colin White of Team USA during Tuesday's matchup.

Catch today's game LIVE on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, the TSN app, TSN Direct and TSN Radio at 10am et/7am pt.

Meanwhile, goaltender Matt Murray will start for the Canadians in net. He came up big Tuesday to help Canada win Group A, leading them to a 3-0 win over the Americans.

In four games played during the tournament, Murray has a goals-against average of 2.02 and a save percentage of .921.

Canada enters play Thursday 6-1 at the Worlds and are winners of six straight following a 3-1 loss to Kaapa Kakko and Team Finland to open the tournament. Russia will take on the Americans in the other quarterfinal matchup at 10am et today on TSN5.

Here are Canada's lines ahead of their quarterfinal matchup courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:

Marchessault-Dubois-Stone

McCann-Turris-Jost

Cirelli-Couturier-Reinhart

Bertuzzi-Strome/Henrique-Joseph

Chabot-Stecher

Nurse-Severson

Theodore-Myers

Fabbro

Murray

Hart