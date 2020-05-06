Team: US U-18 (USHL)
Hometown: Fargo, ND  Nationality: USA
HT: 6-4  WT: 200   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 30  Final: 36
NHL Ranking  Mid: 44 NAS  Final: 42 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

Stats Line

 
2019-20 GP G A PTS PIM
US U-18 45 2 10 12 63
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Very competitive defenceman who will take opponents out of their space and defend ferociously. Good, effective puck mover and he gets play moving from defensive zone well."

Projection: No. 4/No. 5 Defensive Defenceman
Comparable: Brenden Dillon

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
3/5 4/5 4/5 4/5 2/5
 

 

 