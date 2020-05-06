Team: US U-18 (USHL)

Hometown: Fargo, ND Nationality: USA

HT: 6-4 WT: 200 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 30 Final: 36

NHL Ranking Mid: 44 NAS Final: 42 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

Stats Line 2019-20 GP G A PTS PIM US U-18 45 2 10 12 63

Craig Button's Analysis

"Very competitive defenceman who will take opponents out of their space and defend ferociously. Good, effective puck mover and he gets play moving from defensive zone well."

Projection: No. 4/No. 5 Defensive Defenceman

Comparable: Brenden Dillon