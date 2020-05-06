May 6, 2020
Tyler Kleven - Defence
kchow
Hot Button Issues: Button breaks down 2020 class
Team: US U-18 (USHL)
Hometown: Fargo, ND Nationality: USA
HT: 6-4 WT: 200 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 30 Final: 36
NHL Ranking Mid: 44 NAS Final: 42 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
Stats Line
|2019-20
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|PIM
|US U-18
|45
|2
|10
|12
|63
Craig Button's Analysis
"Very competitive defenceman who will take opponents out of their space and defend ferociously. Good, effective puck mover and he gets play moving from defensive zone well."
Projection: No. 4/No. 5 Defensive Defenceman
Comparable: Brenden Dillon
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|3/5
|4/5
|4/5
|4/5
|2/5